NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto, Jacob Trouba, Sam Carrick, Sam Steel, and Anthony Mantha

Three teams very interested in Shane Pinto

Jimmy Murphy: Have heard that the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Islanders are ‘very interested’ in Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto. Those teams have shown interest in Pinto in the past as well.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators qualified Shane Pinto. Hearing that Pinto’s camp may be looking for an offer sheet from someone.

Compensation for a $4.58 to $6.7 million AAV deal would be a first- and a third-round pick.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators would match that.

Jacob Trouba now has a 15-team no-trade clause. Will he accept a trade to Detroit?

Darren Dreger: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba now has a 15-team no-trade list as his no-movement clause is up. Not much change other than that.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Understandably, Trouba’s feeling have been a little hurt after with the way things were played out over the past week. It wouldn’t really make sense to try and make this more difficult than it has to be.

He carries an $8 million cap hit for two more years and is a projected third-pairing defenseman.

If he doesn’t approve a trade to the Detroit Red Wings, he could be sent somewhere else or maybe even placed on waivers. It appears the decision has been made by the Rangers to move on Trouba.

Sam Carrick off to New York

Andy Strickland: The New York Rangers will be signing forward Sam Carrick.

Kyle Hall: Three years at $1 million per season.

Sam Steel remaining in Dallas

Frank Seravalli: Sam Steel didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Dallas Stars but heard they are working on a one-year deal at $1.2 million.

The Calgary Flames are looking for fowards

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames are looking at forwards and Anthony Mantha will be one player they are targeting.