NHL Rumors: Should the Calgary Flames consider trading defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Sportsnet 960: Derek Wills on the Big Show with Rusic & Rose: Should the Flames Consider Moving Noah Hanifin?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

” … I could see the Flames making a trade, but here’s what I’m wondering about guys. And I’m not sure how much of my answer that got cut off heard, I’m just thinking ahead to next summer and those seven pending UFAs, specifically six of them.

NHL Rumors: New Maple Leafs GM Has Two Big Priorities This Offseason

So, two of your top three centermen in Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund, and then your leading goal scorer and point producer Tyler Toffoli. Those are the three forwards.

And then three of your top five defensemen in Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. Depending on what happens with those guys, Flames may or may not have a lot of holes to fill.

But based on the roster they have right now, I could see them trading, and I hate to single out a guy, but I just think they could get a ton in return for him, I could see them moving Noah Hanifin.

I think there are a lot of teams around the league that would love to bring him in. He’s a top-two or at least a top-four guy who can certainly help you on the power play if you’re a team that needs that type of player.

And with Oliver Kylington coming back, he proved a couple years ago that he can play on the top-four and play really well alongside Chris Tanev.

So, if you need to add a top-six or middle-six forward, ideally a right-shot right winger who can score. We always seem to come back to that. I think Noah Hanifin could be an important part in bringing in that type of player in.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – The need for salary cap space and some priorities

But, depending on what happens with these pending UFAs next summer, you might have a bunch of holes to fill. Right now I think that’s the one thing I’d love to see the Flames add, another right-shot right winger for their top-six or nine. But priorities could change depending on what happens with these guys who are wondering about, who are free agents next summer.”