NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers Bring Back Cody Ceci?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Matt Marchese and Mike Futa talking about if the Edmonton Oilers should bring back defenseman Cody Ceci.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Futa: “For them to get to where they want to be, they’re going to have to sort out the back end. And that’s going to involve additions, or addition, for sure. We were talking yesterday, I 100% see the return of Ceci.

Marchese: “I was going to say, you, you mentioned I, I know, like I laughed about it, but I just think it’s hilarious that they make him, they would make him and it does make sense, because he’s been there, he’s been in the system. And people can say, I’m not, I’m not the biggest Cody Ceci fan, but I see what he meant to their penalty kill.

And we look at that, that team defensively during that stretch of the playoffs, like after the Vancouver series, they were really good. Like they were really good against Dallas. Even against the Panthers, they’re down three cob and then they come back. That’s because they were able to play well defensively. Yes, they have horses up front. I understand that, but they were able to play well defensively, and their penalty kill was excellent. That’s been a struggle this year.

Futa: “I think he’s another one that, along with another defenseman on the Oilers that you’re rating him again to this contract, which was out, it was high. For what Ceci brings to to the table, it was high. A little high in what he’s getting in San Jose, but if you can have San Jose retain and then maybe overpay on the assets you’re giving up, you’re getting a guy that there’s no, there’s no gray area.

We talk about your trading for somebody, that everything that Nashville did looks so amazing, and then you’re like, ‘Man, this isn’t working, or it’s not finding the chemistry.’

You know exactly this guy’s gonna slide into like a glove. He’s probably still got a place in town. Knows all his teammates. He’s gone on the long run so that’s not something that he has to be regenerate, re-invigorated about, because he just did it last year.

And again, for me, with what their hole is, and again, lack of cap space when would be best, still got to figure out what’s going to happen when Evander Kane gets back, what they’re going to do money-wise there.

We can ask, we had Jeff Jackson on, Jeff Jackson on tomorrow. It’ll be, he’s a fit. He’s a really good fit.

Marchese: “Yeah, heis. And again, he knows the system. He’s been there. There’s and by all accounts, and his teammates really liked him. Oh, so I don’t, it’s the guys, It’s kind of no brainer.

Futa: “The guys been great. Since the Ottawa 67’s, he’s been a leader everywhere he’s been. I mean, whether you, I mean, he was probably overpaid a bit when he was in Toronto. Same thing. People get it knocked because of their contract, but not because of their efficiency. I mean, if this guy’s, if this guy’s your five or your four, with penalty killing upside. Big guy right-handed shot, then he fits in just fine.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.