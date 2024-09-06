NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby, Lucas Raymond, and Brad Marchand

Could Sidney Crosby defer money?

Dan Kingerski: “Since some of you are asking–the trending “Salary Deferral” in the NHL does not affect 35+ contracts. So, yes, the Penguins could pay Sidney Crosby a truckload and defer a portion, thus saving that money without activating the 35+ rules.”

Lucas Raymond is looking for big money from the Detroit Red Wings

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings training camp is two weeks away and they have some remaining RFAs to re-sign, including forward Lucas Raymond.

Not much has been leaked about the talks this offseason, but Raymond’s agent Peter Werner told Expressen that “Today there is no proposal that is equal.” Red Wings VP of Hockey Ops Nicklas Lidstrom told Expressen they were talking “big money.”

Projections have Raymond around $7.5 million on a long-term deal. After a career high 31 goals and 72 points, it’s not a surprise that he’s looking for a big deal.

Defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Jonatan Berggren are the Wings’ two other RFAs.

Brad Marchand won’t talk about his contract situation to the media

The Fourth Period: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off three offseason surgeries. His offseason training only began two weeks ago. The 36-year-old will carry a $6.125 million cap and was asked if any contract talks have started.

“I want to say this now and leave it at that,” Marchand stated. “I’ll never talk about contract stuff in the media. I saw a report the other day. I don’t know where he’s (reporter) getting his information, but it wasn’t from our side. We’re not going to talk about it. Whatever goes on will stay between (General Manager Don Sweeney) and our group and we’ll leave it at that. I think there’s enough respect between the two sides that we can deal with it, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Marchand hopes to be able to finish his career as a Bruin.