NHL Rumors: Six Potential Trade Destinations for J.T. Miller

Where Could J.T. Miller End Up?

Harman Dayal and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Dayal and Goldman look at six destinations where Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller could get traded to. The Canucks are taking calls on both Miller and Elias Pettersson, but it seems Miller is the one to go, with the New York Rangers being close to making a trade for him about a week ago. So where could Miller go?

Atop the list is the Rangers. They can make the trade, and they want the player. Both teams want to make a deal, but they must find the right combination of players and picks to make it work. Remember, the Canucks want rostered players along with a prospect and a pick.

NHL Rumors: Can the Carolina Hurricanes Sign Mikko Rantanen?

Originally, the Carolina Hurricanes were on their list. But the news of Mikko Rantanen being traded to the Hurricanes took them out of the equation. However, the Hurricanes were looking at Miller and Pettersson before making the deal with Colorado. They had the players and cap space to make the deal work.

Could the New Jersey Devils work? It is unrealistic this happens. While Miller could play the wing, he wanted to play center. But the Devils have other needs, not just at center they need to worry about. Can they make the dollar figures work now and in the future?

The Dallas Stars could use J.T. Miller. They have the cap space and prospects to make a deal happen. Tyler Seguin will be put on LTIR. The Stars need help down the middle, and they can use his cap space to acquire Miller. They will have some money coming off the books. They also have a deep prospect pool, as we saw last season during the trade with Calgary.

Boston Bruins are in desperate need of a number-one center. J.T. Miller would be a good fit for them. They have been talking to Vancouver about both players. The Bruins might have to send Pavel Zacha or Brandon Carlo back in the deal. Would the Bruins want to give up on Matthew Poitras? They just drafted him.

NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, and Sidney Crosby

The Utah Hockey Club would be a surprise destination for Miller to go to. We know their ownership is willing to do anything to make the playoffs this season. You saw them add Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino in the summer. Utah needs help down the middle, and Miller would elevate that group. If Miller goes to Utah, that would align the centers perfectly.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.