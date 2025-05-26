Winnipeg’s Summer Offseason

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Yes, the Winnipeg Jets’ offseason arguably comes down to one basic contract. Can Kevin Cheveldayoff find a way to keep Nikolaj Ehlers on board? For all the good things the Jets have done in the last season, a lot of problems could arise without finding an adequate replacement for Ehlers. Again, keeping Ehlers would be more ideal.

It is not a secret that Ehlers’ time in Winnipeg has been contentious mostly. There have been playing time issues, injuries, and the forward probably has to wonder where he truly stands. One thing is clear. Ehlers has one shot at free agency and he seems primed to at least test the market.

While Gabriel Vilardi and Dylan Samberg figure to re-up with Winnipeg, Ehlers is the undoubted tipping point. A void puts a hole in the Adam Lowry shutdown line. Moving Lowry up to the second line is possible, but creates problems elsewhere. While Winnipeg needs to get tougher in traffic, one needs to score goals too. The Jets could not do that enough against Dallas.

Boston Bruins Had No Choice But To Bring Don Sweeney Back

Now, it will be fun to see what Cheveldayoff and company do about the traffic. However, the big priority is re-signing their players and trying to again keep Ehlers.

Philadelphia Flyers And Some Musings

Ben Steiner of Daily Faceoff: There are the Philadelphia Flyers and what they can do with their cap space this summer. However, the question becomes how to best utilize the cash? For better or for worse, they made the big splash with Rick Tocchet. Now, the additions need to happen.

Ownership on down hopes the Tocchet can recruit players, and get some deals to the finish line. Philadelphia feels they are ready to contend for a playoff spot. With the right signings and picks, Dany Briere and company might be right. It all comes down to how they spend, who they spend on, and it will be lots of work.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – A Center Search, and Mitch Marner

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.