NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and Potential Landing Spots Alex DeBrincat

It won’t be easy for the St. Louis Blues to move salary

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The St. Louis Blues may look to gain some more salary cap space this offseason by moving one or two of their higher-priced defensemen. If they don’t, they won’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with. It won’t be easy moving salary.

They could return next season with the contracts of Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Torey Krug and Nick Leddy.

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Alex DeBrincat is a pending RFA that is owed a $9 million qualifying offer, and according to reporter Bruce Garrioch, seems non-committal on a contract extension at this point.

A look at the five best potential landing spots for DeBrincat if the Senators decide to trade him.

Calgary Flames – Would need to create cap space, and may help convince Elias Lindholm to sign an extension. He has one year left and was non-committal from their exit interviews. The Flames may not want to include Matthew Coronato, Jakob Pelletier or Dustin Wolf.

Carolina Hurricanes – They could use some more offense and currently have $24.5 million in projected cap space. Their first-round pick would be at the end of the round. The Senators may have interest in forward Jack Drury or right-handed D Scott Morrow.

Detroit Red Wings – Could use the offsense but may prefer to find a forward how is more physical and not as close to being UFA as DeBrincat is. Have the cap space, an extra first-round pick, and three seconds. Prospects Jonatan Berggren or Carter Mazur might interest the Sens.

New York Islanders – Would bring more scoring beside Mathew Barzal. Only $6.9 million in cap space with 18 players signed. They don’t have a first-round pick this year. Would pending RFA Oliver Wahlstrom interest the Sens?

Pittsburgh Penguins – Goaltending may be their biggest need, but they were 16th in goals-per-game last season. They need some cap room and could look to move out Mikael Granlund, Jeff Petry or Bryan Rust. The Penguins’ prospect pool is a little thin.