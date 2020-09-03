NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Pietrangelo and Blues have talked extension … Blues will look for a veteran goalie

Stephen Whyno: “I’m sure I’m not the only person thinking this, but #StLBlues COULD sign Alex Pietrangelo, go over $81.5M salary cap by up to 10% and kick can down road whenever next season starts by putting Vladimir Tarasenko on LTIR.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Source saying the St. Louis Blues and pending UFA Alex Pietrangelo have had some contract extension talks. Believe that it’s 50-50 that he re-signs. The Jake Allen trade to the Montreal Canadiens freed up a little more salary cap space.

Tom Timmermann: Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that they will look to add a veteran No. 3 goaltender to play behind Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso next season.

No Hamilton-Hurricanes extension talks yet

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton is a year away from free agency. The Hurricanes will at some point talk to Hamilton’s camp to see what they could be looking for, but it won’t be happening soon. The sides will likely see how this offseasons free agency plays out. Hamilton’s camp may be eyeing the Alex Pietrangelo deal as a possible comparable.

Rutherford didn’t put an end to Malkin trade speculation

Chase Wilpert of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford was on the Two Man Advantage podcast with Pierre LeBrun and Scott Burnside. Rutherford had the opportunity to squash any Evgeni Malkin trade speculation but didn’t.