NHL Rumors: Stars, Utah, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins, Lightning, Flames, and Ducks 

Dallas Stars pending UFA Max Domi

Dallas Stars: Pending UFA forward Max Domi on his future and his time in Dallas.

“Listen, I hope that’s here. I really do. I love playing in Dallas and love the group of guys in that locker room, Coaching staff, which was fantastic. Training staff is great. And management was great too. And I mean, you guys are awesome as well.

So, great place to live. Nothing but great things to say about Dallas, and I really enjoyed my time here so far. I mean, wherever that is, and I’m hoping one of the them is going to be staying here. That would obviously be something that I would love to do.

Winning a Stanley Cup is something that we all dream of and it’s not easy to do, and it takes a real special group to do that. And like I said earlier, I believe that this group is right there.

Notes on Utah, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins, Lightning, Flames, and Ducks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Ryan Smith, the Chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, owner of the Utah Jazz (NBA) and Real Salt Lake (MLS) met with Gary Bettman in March in New York.

“My message has been consistent to Gary (Bettman) and Bill (Daly). Look, we’re a willing partner. We’re here. We’re ready.”

It’s not known what agreement the Maple Leafs have with Kyle Dubas about who he may want to bring with him to Pittsburgh. The Maple Leafs will want to keep AGM Brandon Pridham. Wes Clark, director of amateur scouting will be one to watch.

Still believe that the Maple Leafs will extend Auston Matthews but not max term, likely three to six years. What will Matthews big extension mean for William Nylander and Mitch Marner?

The Boston Bruins are seeing what it would take to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi.

Believe the Tampa Bay Lightning made a long-term offer with a lower AAV to pending UFA Alex Killorn.

The Calgary Flames will interview Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Pascal Vincent.

The Anaheim Ducks will be interviewing coaches at the draft combine.