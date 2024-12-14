NHL Rumors: Starting at Darnell Nurse Plus One Dollar for Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard’s next number has to be at least $1 more than Darnell Nurse on a long-term extension for the pending RFA

Marchese: “Evan Bouchard, to me, is the most fascinating of the group. That in theory, Evan Bouchard, the way he has played this year, has cost himself money. But Darnell Nurse makes a certain amount, and we know, or at least we have a pretty good idea, that Evan Buchard is not going to make $1 less than Darnell Nurse. Do we agree with that sentiment?”

Bukala: “I think nurses what, $9.2 (million)?”

Marchse: “$9.25 (million)”

Bukala: “9.25, uhhh, you’re right. You’re right. And this is where falling in love with one too quickly backs you into a corner later. Because, to me, Bouchard, for what he does offensively, I love it. And there’s, there’s a number out there that makes sense for him.

But is he, you’re gonna, what, eight years at, if he was that long, you know…”

Marchese: “You gonna go 10, 10 sheets a season?”

Bukala: “Oh my goodness. And put up with some of his deficiencies. Like, if you got, if you guys, anybody’s been watching Edmonton since they started to play better here, you know, we talked about the Bouchbomb, for example. Bouchard, something’s happened the last couple weeks because, yeah, he’s still got the Bouchbomb, but he is dummied down some things.

He’s moving pucks to the flank more. He’s making plays with like and, and that’s actually a good thing, to be honest with you.

But his defensive, uh, acumen if you will, will always be average, maybe average plus right Futes?”

Futa: “100%”

Bukala: “And he’s no Drew Doughty. He’s no Drew Doughty.”

Marchese: “So you better put up 90 points.”

Buakala: “At least.”

Marchese: “Yeah.”

Bukala: “Like, that’s, that’s…”

Futa: “We were talking to Louis DeBrusk about his game. We were talking about players that, once they found out they weren’t on the team, and that was past them, have kind of settled into a… Like Skinner has been better. Hyman was injured, but he’s been lights out, and he said even Bouchard’s games, picked up a notch.

But I don’t, you’re never, there’s some guys, that’s going to pick up a notch, but you’re still just going to, they’re going to leave you wanting more defensively. But he’s got such offensive upside and I don’t think you could argue that he is their most valuable defenseman. So you start it, as you said 9.25 plus $1.”

