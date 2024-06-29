NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres, and the Ottawa Senators

Lightning GM on the Steven Stamkos situation

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on the contract stalemate with Steven Stamkos:

“As of now we’ve both agreed to get to July 1. It doesn’t mean we circle back to one another…. My response was to see what’s best for the Lightning organization. And Stephen has to do what’s best for him his career and his family.”

Diandra Loux: BriseBois:

“I met with Don Meehan again this morning following a trade. Don is Steven’s agent. The plan is for Steven to test the free agent market. Our respective positions haven’t changed following today’s trades. I understand that when you get this close to free agency it can be tempting to see what the market has to offer to you. That was a risk I was taking when I didn’t go to Steven a year earlier to try to lock him up and get a contract done and to be fair, I did tell Donnie today that I think it’s in the best interest of our organization to explore all options in the coming days. Whether it be trades or by getting to free agency and seeing how we can use this cap space to improve the makeup of our team.”

The Buffalo Sabres will be buying out Jeff Skinner

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams announces that they are going to be buying out forward Jeff Skinner.

Cap Friendly: Skinner doesn’t require unconditional waivers as he has a full no-movement clause.

Puck Pedia: The Sabres are buying out the remaining three years of Skinner’s contract. He had a $9 million cap hit.

2024-25: $1.44 million

2025-26: $4.44 million

2026-27: $6.44 million

2027-28: $2.44 million

2028-29: $2.44 million

2029-30: $2.44 million

Jason Gregor: “Jeff Skinner will have made $100m after his buy out, but he’s yet to play one playoff game.

Have to think he would sign a lower AAV to play on a competitive team.

He has scored 33,35 and 24 goals the past three seasons. Had 82 pts in 2023.

EDM, VGK, TB, DAL are competitive teams with good Cs who could use another scorer.”

The Ottawa Senators interested in an LA Kings UFA and may not qualify a RFA

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators will be interested in Los Angeles Kings pending UFA defenseman Matt Roy.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators have until 5:00 PM ET on Sunday to qualify pending RFA forward Parker Kelly and they’re leaning on not doing so.

Kelly has arbitration rights and the sides have talked. He’s been an effective fourth line player for them.