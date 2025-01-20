NHL Rumors: Tampering, and Who Might Have Interest in J.T. Miller

Don’t tamper with Vancouver Canucks players, and which teams might have an interest in J.T. Miller

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Connor McDavid Has a Mean Streak episode, on the Vancouver Canucks telling teams not to tamper with any of their players, and speculation about which teams might have some interest in Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

“The other thing that’s a case here is that, on Tuesday the Canucks sent out a note to all the teams in the league, reminding them, you know, nobody has permission to talk to any of our players without getting it from us first. So obviously, the Canucks thought that someone on their team was being tampered with.

I mean, I don’t know who it was? If it was Miller or was someone else, but they felt there was tampering. You don’t send that message out without that feeling.

And then I heard on Saturday, I thought it was blanket permission, but it turned out only some teams that it was reasonably felt that Miller would go to would have permission. And obviously the Rangers are one. I haven’t figured out the others, but the Rangers are one of them, and I think there are more.

So, I mean, we’ll see where this goes. Like I said, on Sunday night as we taped this, nothing imminent, but there was something close.

I know there’s been a lot of speculation about the Devils. You know, here’s the thing, the Rangers, they can they can take Miller at full. They can afford it. They’ve got cap room. The Devils can’t do it without surgery, roster surgery. They have some guys who’ve got no-trade clauses. And you know, they got a good team. (inaudible, talking over each other)

But I think, and overall, you know, I think the one thing about from a purely on-ice fit, I think Miller is a good fit for the Devils, who aren’t, you know, the biggest, toughest team in the league. But again, you’re doing major surgery to your roster, if you’re bringing him in there.

And I think they’re good, like I do think they’re really good. So I’m not convinced it’s the Devils. There’s been some reports about Dallas. I’m not convinced it’s them either. I think there’s somebody out there right now we’re just not seeing yet. One team I do wonder about is Carolina. That’s a team that makes some sense to me. Don’t know for sure, but it makes sense to me. But on, as of Sunday night, we’re not as close as we were on Friday.”

