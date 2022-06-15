NHL Rumors: Teams Will be Interested in Josh Anderson, and the Oilers Should Pass

The Oilers should look at others instead of Josh Anderson

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Oilers Now radio host Bob Stauffer asked Elliotte Friedman that if the Edmonton Oilers lose Evander Kane to free agency, should they inquire about Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson?

Anderson has five years left on his contract at $5.5 million per. The 28-year-old scored 19 goals in 69 games this past season.

Friedman said that at the trade deadline the Canadiens were asking for a lot for Anderson and added that the Oilers would be better off trying to re-sign Kane as opposed to paying the price to acquire Anderson.

“There’s going to be a ton of players available this summer. I think there’s going to be some free agents who get squeezed. I think you guys should be looking hard at those kinds of fits. There’s going to be good fits out there for players who may get squeezed, or teams need to get some positions.”

Friedman notes that there should be players that want to come to play with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Target them instead of trying to trade for someone.

The asking price will be high for Anderson

Marco D’Amico of Montrela Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will be getting trade calls on forward John Anderson this offseason.

His trade value is high and the Canadiens could look at moving his remaining five years. The asking price at the deadline was high and many teams were scared off.

Friedman to Stauffer:

“Yes, I do absolutely think teams were sniffing around there, but I think the problem was the Canadiens were asking a lot. He’s a good player, he’s signed for a while and they’re not just going to give him away.”

A source said that the Canadiens haven’t put Anderson’s name in trade talks. An NHL executive said that quite a few teams will be interested in Anderson.

It will take a big offer for the Canadiens to trade Anderson, likely top prospects and high-end draft picks.