NHL Rumors: Tension Mounting in Toronto, and They’re Looking to Make a Hockey Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs feeling the tension and looking to make a ‘hockey trade’

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling the tension with their slow start and are looking to make a hockey trade. They don’t appear to be interested in trading futures, including Easton Cowan. A Rasmus Andersson trade seems unlikely. Is Craig Berube on the seat?

Ron MacLean: “David Amber asked the question, which NHL team is most in need of a shake-up? And Luke Gazdic, sitting there all relaxed and happy, he said, the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Friedman: “I think most of the audience would agree. It’s been that kind of a week this week. Just talking to anybody there, when you’ve been down at the rink or anyone in the organization, you can feel the tension. It’s, it’s one of those weeks where everybody is kind of sitting there waiting for something to happen.

So, just calling around, this is the best information I can share. I look, I don’t think they want to trade futures. I really don’t believe that they want to do that. And I include Easton Cowan in that, even though he’s in the lineup tonight and might stick there. You know, my grandmother always said there are no guarantees in life, so you can’t promise anything. But I don’t think that is down the road of what Toronto wants to do at all.

What I’m hearing Ron, is that they want to make hockey trades, roster for roster. And they are exploring what on their roster has value, exactly what that value is, and can they do something that way. Roster for roster. And I know you…”

MacLean: “Right, so I hear that, and I think, well, wait a minute, roster, that means (William) Nylander.”

Friedman: “No.”

MacLean: “(Auston) Matthews or (Matthew) Knies.”

Frieadman: “We’re not talking about the core. We’re not talking about the core. We’re talking other players on the roster. Like the top core players, no. But we’re talking other players on the roster. Who else has value that wouldn’t be part of the Big Core.”

MacLean: “And may I ask Elliot as well, because you touched a little on 32 thoughts on the podcast, Tage Thompson was hot rumored dejour about Thursday.”

Friedman: “No.”

MacLean: “Marcus, or Rasmus Andersson.”

Friedman: “Look, Rasmus Andersson, that one will go on until it goes on. But I don’t, I don’t believe that’s a match for Toronto. They tried last year. They couldn’t do it. I don’t see it. I could always be wrong, though.”

MacLean: “You spoke well of (Craig) Berube handling the press after he was clearly agitated at Nylander during a game. Is he on the hot seat?”

Friedman: “I don’t believe so. Like, not, not right now, Ron. Like, I don’t, see that right now. I think they are looking at a roster for roster trade. What can we do with another team that can shake us up?”

MacLean: “Is Troy Stecher brought in to be part of a roster for roster trade, or…”

Friedman: “They want, no they need him. They need a right-hand shot defenseman. Like they were, if they didn’t claim Stecher (yesterday) on waivers, I think they’re going to bring up Henry Thrun from the Marlies and play him. But Stecher got claimed. Brad Treliving is a history for him. He traded for him when he was in Calgary.

The other thing too, I think this tells us Chris Tanev is on this trip. So is Austin Matthews. But, like I don’t think Chris Tanev is, the timeline is, they really have an idea right now? Like, I don’t think it’s a short-term thing, even though he skated last week. So that’s another reason they needed Stecher.”

MacLean: “Austin, is he close?”

Friedman: “He can come off, he can come off after Tuesday, we’ll see. I think everybody’s hopeful, but nobody knows for sure.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.