NHL Rumors: The Best Landing Spot for Brad Marchand Is …

TSN: Bryan Hayes and Bruce Boudreau on the best landing spots for unrestricted free agent forward Brad Marchand.

Glenn Schiiler: “Speaking of that, still in Florida, Brad Marchand.. Well, he fit in perfectly with the Panthers. Captured his second Stanley Cup. Bryan, where’s Marchand next best fit?

Hayes: “This is where the Leafs come into play, Bruce. This is where the Leafs come into play. Not Sam Bennett, although I do believe and I agree with what you said, Bennett would be a perfect fit Toronto. He’d be a perfect fit almost anywhere in the league.

But Marchand represents that DNA change that Brad Treliving is speaking of. He’s a bigger than life personality. I also am curious if he’s got it in him to kind of burn the Bruins a little bit, if he’s a little bit unhappy with the fact that the Bruins wouldn’t pay him, and that’s why he played the way he did with Florida. And if you really want to get at the Bruins, head up to Toronto. I think it’s a perfect fit.

He could play up and down the lineup. They need him to get over the top. He’s been a Leaf killer throughout his career. I’d say Toronto is the perfect spot for Brad Marchand.

Boudreau: “You know what, It’s such a romantic thought with Marchand being in Toronto. But here’s why, I think he’s the guy that’s going to stay in Florida. And the reason is simple, he’s on a third-line in Florida. That makes it perfect for him. He doesn’t have to get 35 or 40 goals, and he can do his job, even though he’s scoring like it in the last round of the playoffs.

I think in Toronto, all of a sudden he’s got to jump into a first or second line role. He’s got to play 17 to 20 minutes plus a night. I think in the first year of his contract will be fine, but at ages 39 and 40, I think that’s not going to work for him.

I think he’s in the perfect spot in Florida right now. I would do anything to keep that leadership there. And if you’re going to lose Bennett, just by chance, if you do lose Bennett, Marchand is the perfect guy to come in there and at least keep their leadership alive in Florida.

So, I mean, I think, I think Marchant should stay in Florida. I mean, you know what he can, he can get Boston ticked off at him when they go in there twice next year and beat them in the same division. So, I mean, that’s, that’s where I think it’ll work.

