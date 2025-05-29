NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins Getting Closer to Naming a Head Coach

The Boston Bruins have a couple of serious contenders for their vacant head coaching position

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Boston Bruins coaching search, and Mike Vellucci will be joining the Chicago Blackhawks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Yeah, one more thing.

Matt Marchese: “Sure.

Friedman: “So just I wanted to check in on, I just checked in on Boston’s coaching. There are a lot of different reports yesterday that said a couple different things. I think I have some more clarity on it .”

I’ve mentioned that I think (Jay) Woodcroft, and Woodcroft and (Marco) Sturm are serious contenders. I still believe that’s true. I think the Bruins are still doing interviews. Someone said to me today that there’s another coach that they’re still bringing into town.”

So I think both those guys are serious contenders, and I think both of them still have a chance at the job. I was just told it’s premature to say anything’s done now. I believe Sturm is still going in for another in-person interview, and I heard there’s another coach that they have on their short list, is doing an in-person interview.”

So all these reports are Woodcroft and Sturm, they could prove out to be right, somebody, but I think it’s just a little bit premature.”

Mike Futa: “I know we gotta go, but is Mike Vellucci, I mean, does he get any of these any opportunities?”

Friedman: “He’s going to Chicago as an assistant coach.”

Futa: “Oh, okay.”

Marchese: “But he’s that third guy that they were talking about.”

Friedman: “He’s gonna join (Jeff) Blashill’s staff.”

Kevin Weekes: Sources are saying that Jay Woodcroft, Mitch Love, and Marco Sturm are among the favorites to for the head coaching vacancies for the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken.

Jimmy Murphy: Was told on Tuesday by two sources that the Bruins and Jay Woodcroft in the ‘talking money’ part of the discussions. Another source said that Sturm and Jay Leach are still in the mix.

Mitch Love has been in the mix but it feels like more Penguins or Kraken for him.