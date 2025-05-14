NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres Are Looking to Make Front Office and Roster Additions

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to make front office and roster additions

David Pagnotta: On “The Latest” talking about the Buffalo Sabres, their desire to get back into the playoffs, and how Bowen Byram‘s name will likely come up in the rumor mill again.

Kate Pettersen: “Let’s start in Buffalo. Kevyn Adams. There’s talk of them wanting to add some support for him, but what I’m wondering is, is there going to be additional support added on the ice for this Sabres group?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, Kevyn Adams is certainly going to be looking to see what additional moves he can make and what other moves he’s going to make with respect to the roster going into next season. We already know they’ve added Eric Staal as a, excuse me, as an assistant to Kevyn Adams. And it’s no secret now that they’re looking to add a veteran executive to the staff as well, either in a senior advisor role or in some other fashion, with some other title. But looking to add some support for the management brass.

And that is going to lead to eventual roster changes that are going to happen in terms of the Sabres looking to add to their roster, and possibly moving out some additional pieces.

We saw a big move that they made ahead of the trade deadline by shipping out Dylan Cozens, bringing in Josh Norris.

Bowen Byram’s name is expected to pop up in trade discussions again at some point later this offseason. Likely around the draft, that would be my guess. It could prolong into July, but expect to hear Bowen Byram’s name out there again in the trade market as the Sabres look to improve. The goal, Kate, next season is to compete for the playoffs. So any moves, any of the moves that they make, is going to have that in mind.

Lou Lamoriello spotted in Buffalo

SPOTTED: Sources close to the situation tell me former Isles GM and longtime NHL exec Lou Lamoriello was seen walking through Buffalo Niagara International Airport this morning. This amid reports the #Sabres are searching for a Senior Advisor in the front office. #BuffaLOU? pic.twitter.com/sSAD8zMPKL — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) May 13, 2025

Nick Alberga: “Had heard Lou Lamoriello connected to the Sabres a few days ago. Told they were eager to talk to him.”

