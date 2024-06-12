NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Need to Make Some Decisions Quickly

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Attrition Is Getting to Edmonton episode on the Carolina Hurricanes having to make some big decisions here pretty quickly.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Okay, so then here becomes the situation with Eric Tulsky. His big decisions for the Carolina Hurricanes. We’ve talked a lot about Martin Necas. We’ve talked a lot about, oh, have a look before a CapFriendly disappears, and we’ll talk about that later on, at how many defensemen, they had, they don’t have sign for next season.

Like there’s a lot of decisions here that Tulsky has to face. Like, do you have a pecking order for any of it? Do you have a sort of like, let’s do Carolina Hurricanes triage here. Okay, this is this is Tulsky, Tulsky triage. Your Eric Tulsky, which, which patient do you see first?

Friedman: “Well, I think you have to take a look at the, I think what they looked at it as Jeff was, they have to deal with the UFAs first. And I think they were looking at (Brett) Pesce, (Brady) Skjei, (Jalen) Chatfield, all those guys.

Like they realize they have to get business done pretty quickly. And I think they were getting around to it. And I think they were kind of holding on the Necas a little bit, but I heard that over the weekend, that the Necas stuff kind of jumped off a bit more.

I heard that you know, a couple of guys were telling me that, I think initially Carolina looked at it like, worst came to worst they could bring Necas back next year. I think that’s feeling is kind of slipped away. I think there’s an understanding that, well Necas hasn’t said anything publicly, privately, I think he’s made it pretty clear that he’d like to move on.

So that’s, now they still have some time because they probably don’t have to do that until the draft if they don’t want to, in terms of, you know what they might get out of it. But, you know, a couple of guys told me that they think that Carolina has either indicated to teams, you have what we need you we want, or you don’t have what we want.

And what some teams told me is that they’re wondering if there’s going to be some of those teams that were initially told by Carolina, you don’t have what we want, can they do a three-way deal and were try to get what Carolina wants if they want Necas?

So I just do think that that picked up a little on the weekend.”

Marek: “Interesting time ahead for the Carolina Hurricanes. Jump right into it Eric Tulsky, there’s no dipping your toe into the into the water here, you’re going off the diving tower.”