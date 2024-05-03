NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Re-Engage Extension Talks With Rod Brind’Amour

TSN: Darren Dreger and Jay Onrait talk about Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour and how contract extension talks have picked up again after stalling.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “Okay, let’s go back to that tweet that we brought up briefly. Dregs sent out this tweet earlier this week about Brind’Amour’s future as Carolina’s coach is up …

Rod Brind’Amour’s future as Carolina’s coach is up in the air. Recently, a deal seemed close, but It’s believed the offer to extend the highly respected coach has been pulled. Sources say Brind’Amour wants to stay, but may have to test the market if an agreement can’t be reached. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 1, 2024

This is so fascinating to me. This is a guy that the players love to play for. But Tom Dundon the owner in Carolina does things so differently.

Is there any update on this situation as it stands. Brind’amour, will he stay in Carolina or could he move on?”

Dreger: “No I think Rod Brind’Amour is going to stay in Carolina. But no different than some of the high-level negotiations that you’ve had with your contract here at TSN, things can turn right with a phone call or publicity.

So I sent out the tweet and acknowledged the fact that really this negotiation was stalled. It wasn’t going anywhere. And in fact, ownership of the Carolina Hurricanes as I tweeted, remove the the offer from the table.

Well, that goes public, and there’s backlash around Hurricanes fans. I can appreciate that. There’s interest from clubs who are in the market for coaches and teams that are still in the playoffs who may consider making a coaching change or are intrigued.

I mean, what if Rod Brind’Amour actually is available on the open market?”

Onrait: “Well, there’s so much talk about Seattle, right? And Ron France and that connection.”

Dreger: “Toronto, I mean, go down the list of possibilities here. So wisely, wisely, Carolina decided okay, we’re not gonna poke the bear here and they’ve re-engaged and I don’t think Rod is going anywhere but they still have to get some things ironed out.”

Onrait: “That’s fair to say. And I think if you’re a Canes fan, that’s, that’s music to your ears for sure.