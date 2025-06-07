NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks Offseason Update

Does Kyle Davidson Want To Make A Big Move?

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Yes, experts and fans want to know what Kyle Davidson has in store in Chicago this summer. At least the draft is set in stone. Chicago has the third overall pick and obviously will take the best player available. Now, after that, making a bigger splash this summer may not be quite so easy.

It is safe to say that Chicago and Davidson will not do something if the move does not make sense. That is how they have operated and will continue to do so. An increase in the salary cap also allows general managers to keep more of their younger players. Therefore, this makes trading for young talent a little more of a challenge.

One thing is abundantly clear. The Chicago Blackhawks will be younger and more exciting this year. Does that mean an improvement in the standings? No one knows. However, it was clear something was lacking for most of the 2024-25 campaign. Better results may be on the horizon in time.

More On Chicago, Mitch Marner, And Other Targets

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The reality is Mitch Marner is not coming through that door in Chicago. Chicago believes it is not essential for any UFA to come Chicago way. Now, the Blackhawks feel they are in the very early stages of their rebuild still. Therefore, adding such pieces would be foolish to them.

Even some executives feel that Chicago should hold off a few years before considering making such a plunge to players like Marner. No one likes hearing that. Offer sheets are just as remote of a possibility. However, trading for a young player might be a route to go. J.J. Peterka has been talked about extensively. Picks and such could go the other way.

Finally, does Ryan Donato see a deal in Chicago? The clock is ticking as July 1 draws closer. Yes, time is still there to make a deal even if there has been little or no dialogue. Victor Soderstrom likely will not be retained. He was acquired from Utah in March. Chicago will explore options from within first if they cannot re-sign Donato as well.

