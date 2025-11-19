NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators and Steven Stamkos

The Nashville Predators are going to have to retain salary if they, and Steven Stamkos, decide it’s time to move on

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta and Marek talking about Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos, the possibility of him waiving for a top-tier contender, and how much would they have to retain.

Pagnotta: “If they do move Steven Samkos, they’re going to have to eat. So he’s going to lose a little bit on the exchange, on the on from a tax perspective, and he’ll be paid still partially out of Nashville, if that’s the case. So it’s not going to be a full blow. But that is, that is certainly a factor.

Now, how much Nashville is willing to retain on a deal is another mitigating factor in all of this. I don’t think they’re gonna go full pop in terms of 50% percent.”

Marek: “If they do the returns better. If they do, they get a bigger return. That’s the …”

Pagnotta: “… the other factor. But I don’t know. I don’t know if they want to go to that, to that level. Now, maybe it’s less, maybe it’s three, maybe it’s two. Is Steven Stamkos much more appealing at $5 million or five and a half versus, versus eight? I would imagine.

So a lot of teams also view him as a winger as opposed to a center, now.”

Marek: “I think that’s safe to say, yeah, for sure.”

Pagnotta: “So, yeah, so, so that’s going to be, that’s the other factor in all of this. I do think both Stamkos and Marchessault are willing, will be willing to move to a top-tier contender. I don’t think it’s now, because I don’t think that anything is happening now, other than just again due diligence process.”

