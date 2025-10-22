NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, Time to Move On?

Should the New York Rangers decide it’s time to move on from Artemi Panarin?

Daily Faceoff: Jonny Lazarus and Carter Hutton talking Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, and if it’s time for the Rangers to move on from and don’t look to extend him.

Hutton: “Is he a guy that they, we see staying in New York? Or is he a guy that says, ‘Hey, I’m going somewhere in the free agency, money’s going to really overpay me?’

Lazarus: “Yeah, and this is probably going to be his last contract too, right? You got to keep that in mind with his age. So I don’t think he’s going to take any sort of bargain. I don’t think he’s going to take any sort of hometown discount.

NHL Rumors: Will Artemi Panarin Be Top Free Agent This Summer

And if I’m the Rangers, I think it’s time to move on from him. But as much as I love Artemi Panarin, we’ve seen even at his best, even when the team is at their best, it hasn’t been good enough with him as the guy. And if he feels like he is the guy, and when I say that, I mean, you know, really, the person who drags everybody in in the playoffs. And, you know, like the Barkov’s, the McKinnons, the Kucherov’s. Like the guys who help their teams really get to that top of the mountain and win the Stanley Cup.

Panarin hasn’t been able to do that, and there’s nothing that tells me he will be able to do that, you know, before his career ends. So, for me, I think it’s time to clear up that money and try to build out a stronger team collectively over maybe one star player. Again, like the free agency pool now has totally dwindled with all the signings that have happened lately.

So it’s not like you’re going out there and getting a big fish. But the New York Rangers cannot win a Stanley Cup depending on how Artemi Panarin plays. You know, I think Igor is the most important player. And that’s just how it’s always been and how it’s going to be if the way the contracts work, if that’s how we’re judging it.”

