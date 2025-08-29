NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin

Can the New York Rangers bounce back this season, and is there a future for Artemi Panarin in New York?

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli when asked what he thinks will happen with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, who has one year left on his contract. If the Rangers are out of it at the trade deadline, could they look to move Panarin?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Peter, I could, for sure see that happening if the New York Rangers are out, but I’m gonna tell you this, I don’t think the Rangers are gonna be out. I have the Rangers as a playoff team. I have the Rangers as a bounce-back team.

I think they had to make some significant changes. I think they had some obviously disappointing seasons, and things went off the rails, but new coach, new environment, new mood, and I think they’ve got enough talent to be able to overcome a lot of those obstacles.

I mean, think back to the start of the season that they had, and think about how poorly they played after that, and yet they still finished well into the 80s in points. In the grand scheme of things, eight-ish, nine-ish points out of the postseason, they’re really not that far off, and I think they can reinvent themselves in a pretty big way this upcoming season.

So I’ve got the Rangers in, and if the Rangers are in, I would assume at some point that means finding a deal for Artemi Panarin, that makes sense on an extension. I know Ranger fans can be upset. It’s a hot-button subject because they think, hey, got to find a way to win with Artemi Panarin in the playoffs. Maybe he’s not the guy that can get this team over the hump.

I’ve got lots of faith in Artemi Panarin, and I think there’s a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides, or will be at some point during this upcoming season. Let’s see how that plays out.”

