NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Their Offseason

David Pagnotta: On The Latest, talking about the New York Rangers and what they may be looking to do this offseason.

Kate Pettersen: “All right, well, Mike Sullivan in with the New York Rangers as the head coach. But now, Chris Drury, don’t envy this job. He’s got to make something happen here with less than 10 million in cap space. What can he do?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, different scenario, different situation than out west in LA. Like 9.6 (million) something like that, in cap space. And they’ve got to get K’Andre Miller signed. They’ve got to get Will Cullye signed. And then they’ve got about $3 million to play with.

So there it’s going to be another by the looks of things aggressive offseason, Kate, for the New York Rangers. The owner wants it to be. Jim Dolan wants that to happen. So we’ll see kind of, you know exactly what kind of tricks a Drury has up his sleeve.

Don’t be surprised to hear Chris Kreider’s name out there again. Don’t be surprised to hear Mika Zibanejad‘s name out there, even with a full no-movement clause.

And in the last few days, I’m starting to hear some interesting whispers surrounding Artemi Panarin. I don’t know if he’s fully available, but he’s got one year left on his contract. And they’ve got to decide if they’re going to continue with this with the group that they’ve got. Or if they can move Panarin, get a heck of a return, and then utilize cap space, plus some of that capital, to rejig this roster.

I don’t know if that’s a path they’re going to take, and this may be totally premature for me to even bring up, but we’re going to hear some interesting storylines with the New York Rangers on, in how they retool for next season.”

Pettersen: “Yeah, it’s going to take some creativity, no doubt.”

