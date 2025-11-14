NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers Could Use Some Scoring and Bottom Six Depth

The New York Rangers are not in the Cup contending category, but the East is pretty wide open right now

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I don’t think the Rangers are in my cup contender category, but I will say that they’re one of the more intriguing teams in the league. I know their starts at home have been frustrating. Had to feel good to get out to that 5-1 lead against the Preds on Monday night to kind of snap, maybe for once and for all this very odd dichotomy, or start to the season, between home and road.

But I viewed what happened on home ice for the Rangers this year as, as a blip and aberration and oddity. They’ve haven’t had any issues scoring on the road, where they’ve been the best road team in the league. And I think the way that they’ve defended in front of Igor Shesterkin has been so much more impressive this year. I think the Rangers have a better shot to win now than they did at any point over the last three to four years. You may fight me on that, but that’s my view and my take.

I think they obviously need to find finishing power and scoring ability. But don’t underestimate either, the impact of Vincent Trocheck, who returning to the lineup on Monday, gives that team such a big boost in support.

They struggle in their bottom six. They need to improve their bottom six and become a more deep team, a tougher team to play against, and coming at you in waves.

I’m still kind of bullish on the Rangers. I’m not saying, you know, I don’t think, at any point right now, that they should be trying to tear it down and rebuild. Maybe they’re not winning a Stanley Cup, but also, look at the Eastern Conference. Outside of maybe Carolina, who is really standing in your way that you feel like is such a big overarching road block.”

