NHL Rumors: The Oilers Defensive Hole, Max Pacioretty, And More

The Edmonton Oilers Defensive Hole

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Now, the Edmonton Oilers always knew this was a possibility. However, they do need a right-handed shooting defenseman after the trade of Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg was lost to an offer sheet.

Options on the surface steer toward some former err recycled targets. Tyson Barrie comes to mind and even Tony DeAngelo. After that, Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk are available. However, Edmonton needs a player who can skate and play defense.

Still, Edmonton does have a few dollars to play around with. That becomes even more the case if Evander Kane goes on the LTIR.

Do the Oilers just play the waiting game at this point? They may have little choice.

Max Pacioretty Decision Coming Soon

Frank Seravalli: The former Washington Capitals winger says he has at least “firm in-hand offers from three teams.” Max Pacioretty, now 35, would have to be signed to a one-year 35+ contract more than likely. Maybe he gets two years somewhere but it does not seem likely.

Either way, Pacioretty will be making a decision very soon. The winger had four goals and 19 assists in 47 games last season with 11 points on the man advantage. He could be an asset for a struggling power play.

Another Hole In Vancouver?

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Okay, thankfully the Vancouver Canucks do not need a power play presence like Max Pacioretty. However, they have an even bigger hole potentially to fill compared to the Edmonton Oilers.

One of the biggest question marks going into training camp will be when will Thatcher Demko play again. Vancouver management is hopeful he will be ready to go on October 9th against the Calgary Flames. However, the growing reality is the chance that he may not be ready.

The good news is that there is still time. However, sources suggest that Vancouver has been poking and prodding around the goalie market. Now, the problem is the Canucks would like to have some cap space for the March trade deadline.

Alright, the question may be How Come, How Long for Vancouver fans? The Canucks said he might be back in April, then it was this month, now it may not be till October or longer.

Yes, there is rising concern and Kevin Lankinen would not come cheap. Even Martin Jones and Antti Raanta would be somewhat costly. Do the Canucks go with what they have? It’s a great question.