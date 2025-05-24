NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators are in the Market for a Top-Four Defenseman

The Ottawa Senators are looking for a right-handed, top-four defenseman

David Pagnotta: On The Latest on the Ottawa Senators looking for a top-four right-handed defenseman, someone who can move the puck. The Senators and pending UFA

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right. Well, speaking of players and their carousel. There’s a lot of teams getting to work behind the scenes, and one of those things that we’re hearing is that Ottawa is looking for something very specific.

They’re looking for a right-shot top-four defenseman. Who are they looking at? And who do you think could end up being that guy?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they join about 10 other teams, 15 other teams that would love to add the same thing, Kate. But yeah, it was reported earlier this week that that’s something they’re looking for. Nick Jensen underwent surgery earlier this week. Looks like he’ll be close to ready by training camp, but even with him back in the lineup at the start of the season, they still want to shore up that right slot position. Bring in somebody mobile that has a little bit of offense to him.

Rasmus Anderson is a guy to watch out of Calgary entering the final year of his contract. Those negotiations don’t go well, the Flames will try to move him in and around the draft. So that’s somebody that’s high on Ottawa’s list.

We’ll see kind of where they end up going, but they’ve got to got some cap space they want to build off of the success this season and strengthen their roster.

And also Claude Giroux and the Sens, mutual interest in making that work. Wouldn’t be surprised if they narrow something down there, too.

