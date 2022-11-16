NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators are “very active” in the trade market

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading when asked if the Ottawa Senators will use some of their cap space to make a move. LeBrun said that Pierre Dorion stated after the GM meetings that he’s looking at the trade market to see what is out there.

“But the bottom line is, there aren’t a lot of trades made at this time of year and I think it’s been difficult for him to find a trade partner. He (Dorion) does feel that his team is playing better than their record indicates, which means that he would feel a little more panicked if they’re (Senators) being outshot and completely outplayed every night.

He (Dorion) did say though, ‘I’m going to be patient, but we have to start winning games soon.’ Don’t read into that. Anything having to do with DJ Smith (head coach of the Senators). He doubled down, the Senators GM did on this day, and said that coaching is not the issue.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that had talks with several teams at the GM meetings as he continues to look to improve his team.

“I’ve been very active, very active to see what’s out there and what’s going on,” Dorion said. “I had 29 friends here that were really trying to help me out.”

It’s well known that Dorion is looking for a top-four defenseman for a while now but he knows it’s something not easily come by,

“It’s probably the position that’s toughest to trade for,” said Dorion. “Sometimes when on draft day when you draft for defence, the excitement isn’t as high, but for team success drafting a defenceman early is probably the best for team success.

“On the back end, Jake Sanderson played 25 quality minutes last night and Jacob Bernard-Docker has come up and stepped in. Maybe the solution all the time was internally. Those guys have come in and looked good. If we can add, we’ll look at that but internally the players we’ve called up have performed well.”

Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com: GM Dorion said that they will just keep searching the trade market.

“I think we’re just going to keep looking,” Dorion said. “If we can add externally, we’ll look at that. But internally, players that we’ve called up have performed well.”

Dorion has spoken with many teams at the meetings, as they all try to figure out who might be available.

“I had 29 friends here that were really trying to help me out,” he said. “These meetings are a bit different than the ones in March, because at the March meetings you can’t make any more trades. Here you see a lot of guys huddling together and trying to figure out things and guys talking to each other. You can figure out what’s going on and if anyone is on the market.”