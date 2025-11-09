NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Bobby McMann

Bobby McMann hasn’t lived up to expectations this year, and if they don’t see him as a long-term fit, could he become a trade asset for them?

Sportsnet: James Mirtle on the JD Bunkis talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs, and pending UFA Bobby McMann. He’s underperformed this season, and if they don’t see him as a long-term fit, he’s one that might have some value.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bunkis: “I just don’t see how any of these guys that we’re talking about would be a good buy low for any other team. The only one, and that’s why I thought yesterday was curious, is probably McMannn. Where he went, I think it was eight games without a point before scoring (Monday) night on, and good for him, putting in the back of the net. But that’s created by Nick Robertson.

And I think that he’s actually looked in terms of guys that you had sort of a baseline expectation for McMann is a little higher on the list for me, given what he did for you last season, scoring 20 goals. And mostly absent this year. Mostly just a complete ghost who’s doing the same thing that I mentioned with (Matias) Maccelli. Where it’s one thing that you notice in games, and that’s him on the rush with the puck on his stick when he’s breaking down the wing. Everything else with McMann so far has been lacking.

And if you’re talking about hey, who you would end up flipping at some point, and who someone might actually be interested in, I would probably say that that one feels the most likely, given the salary and the past production.

Mirtle: “I got some interesting things on that, is that he’s played with good players most of the season. He’s played a lot of minutes. He played more than 15 minutes a game. He’s had opportunity that a lot of other guys haven’t.

And the other thing with McMann is you got to make a decision, because his contract is coming up. He’s going to want to get paid. He had 20 goals last year. He’s probably gonna get something that will seem outrageous. I mean, look at the contracts that players are signing that have scored 20 goals only over the last month or two.

So the leafs have to decide, is he a piece of your team that you want to be paying three plus million? And if the answer is no, then it might make sense, what you’re talking about is, moving for something else that’s a better fit.

Bunkis: “Right now, the fit looks pretty difficult. It’s been a really rough start for him, like..”

Mirtle: “He’s a guy that really struggles with confidence, really struggles with, you know, I mean, he was in the ECHL at one point. He had a meteoric rise to where he was last year. It was unexpected. And, you know, he’s a bit of a, he’s a nice guy, a cerebral guy, I think maybe overthink some of this a little bit, as opposed to just going out there and doing it. And, you know, he just needs to get back confident again.”

