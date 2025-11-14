NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Trying to Acquire Rasmus Andersson

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs work out a deal with the Calgary Flames?

@Nylanderthews: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 590 that the Toronto Maple Leafs tried to acquire Rasmus Andersson at the trade deadline last year. It didn’t work out then, obviously, but could they figure it out now? Friedman does add that Leafs GM Brad Treliving getting a trade done with the Calgary Flames is going to be hard.

The Leafs Nation: Jay Rosehill had a league source said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames.

Rosehill: “Interesting. I’m getting, I got a guy in the, within the league who says, the Toronto Maple Leafs are actively trying hard to get Rasmus Anderson out of Calgary.”

Nick Alberga: “Good morning. Really. It that a hot off the presses.”

Rosehill: “Trying hard.”

Alberga: “Sources with seven S’s.”

Rosehill: “Sources with seven S’s. I can’t reveal my sources. But, yeah, interesting man. Obviously, obviously, the power, the trust that is at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs totem pole is not happy with what they’re watching.

And I don’t know, it’s just so interesting on like how, what they think would make the team better. Who they think would do that, and how they intend to go about getting that. Because changing this roster is as difficult as ever with you know, your, your draft picks are all gone, and you don’t have prospects that anyone’s too keen on.

So to make, and to make a valuable change to this roster is just no easy task. So we’ll keep we’ll keep tabs on that. But has been confirmed that Toronto is certainly interested in Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.”

Alberga: “They’re calling you Jay Freidman in the chat right now.”

Rosehill: “Is that as easy as it is? Just get texts and talk about it? Pretty simple, pretty simple gig.”

Alberga: “Oh, just wait till this clip blows up, then you’re gonna have some things to answer to.”

But, I mean, Andersson’s an intriguing one. Calgary’s a tire fire. We all know they’re gonna go after Gavin McKenna. I mean, that makes no sense why he tried to stick around at this point.

Even from the Andersson standpoint, (a) like, the only way you’re making that deal is to re-sign Rasmus Anderson. B) Do you even have the assets to play ball for Rasmus Andersson, right?

Like we all know, the teams are going to be involved, whether it’s Dallas or Vegas or everybody should be lining up for Rasmus Andersson. A right-handed, shooting defenseman. I just don’t know if the Maple Leafs have the assets to make a deal like that.

On top of that, he’s on the team, Brad Treliving’s former team. We’ve had that comvo a billion times. We talked about (Nikita) Zadorov a couple years ago. Chris Tanev. I think you’re paying a premium on top of that, because it’s Calgary.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.