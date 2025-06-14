NHL Rumors: The Utah Mammoth are Looking to be Active, and Could Someone Target Jack McBain?

The Utah Mammoth are looking to have a big season next year, but could someone throw a kink in it and offer sheet Jack McBain?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Panthers Set the Coppertone in Game 3 episode on Utah Mammoth and if someone would try to offer sheet their pending RFA center Jack McBain.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“We’ve talked about how Utah is expected to be active this offseason. I heard that the Mammoth are discussing some stuff, and some stuff that might not necessarily be considered small. We’ll see if it happens. We’ll see if it’s real. But they are definitely active.

I think there’s, the pressures on there. They want to have a big, big season. And so I think, I think Utah is in the middle of a lot of things.

It’s interesting, there’s a lot of talk about offer sheets, and after (Dylan) Holloway and (Philip) Broberg last year, and, you know, people are talking about guys like (JJ) Peterka, and the bigger names are always the sexier names.

But I’ve had a few teams tell me that, what more people are wondering about are kind of the Holloway and Broberg types. Like Joel Hofer is a name that gets mentioned a little bit out of St Louis, and that makes sense. I understand that one.

But I’ll tell you another one that got mentioned to me, and also, I think it’s a pretty sharp idea. I don’t know if it’ll happen, but Utah has Jack McBain. And, you know, McBain is a center, and he’s a bigger guy. He’s 25 years old. He’s a six foot four center. You know, teams are always looking for those kinds of players. Big centers are hard to find, and I think the Mammoth really like him, and I think they’re trying to sign them. But that’s a name that a couple people were telling me, we were talking about offer sheets. Who could who’s an under-the-radar type that could get one. McBain was a name I heard quite a bit, actually.

