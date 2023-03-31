NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and the Montreal Canadiens

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 690 radio in Montreal on Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens speculation.

Conor McKenna: “What about this Pierre-Luc Dubois situation? Where now a reputable source with the report, a 95 percent chance Dubois becomes a Montreal Canadien but does not give us a timeframe on that.

Can you give me any kind of insight on what the Habs viewpoint would be on this, knowing that you can get him for nothing if you wait? But also maybe wanting to get him sooner and maybe get an extension done. What can you tell me about what the approach is or might be?”

Dreger: “Well, number one, how do you put a number? How do you put a percentage on a player who’s under contract with another club, leaving that club, and then joining a very specific team, the Montreal Canadiens? Like, 95 percent is a big percentage point, so I chuckle at that.

All I can tell you is that the Winnipeg Jets are going to do everything within their power to try and extend Pierre-Luc Dubois. If it is Pierre-Luc Dubois’ wish to become a member of the Montreal Canadiens, do we really think that Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets are just gift Dubois to Montreal?

So let’s start breaking apart what that looks like because based on what we say from Rick Bowness post-game (Tuesday) night, he is not happy with that group. He’s not happy. He’s not happy with Mark Scheifele. He’s not happy with Dubois. He’s not happy with Wheeler. Go down the list. That was pretty evident (Tuesday) night.

So if Dubois is to get moved by Winnipeg, what comes back in return? Montreal would have to pay a premium if they’re not willing to wait until he becomes a free agent, right?

And you’ve got the Mark Scheifele factor in Winnipeg, with all sorts of rumblings that are just going to amplify between now and the end of the season if he doesn’t get it back on track.

Is the time right to consider moving him? Well, now you’re down your two primary centers in Winnipeg. How do you recoup that? I don’t think Winnipeg has the appetite to go into a full-on renovation. So they’re going to need quality assets coming back. Maybe you get that in a Schefiele trade.

You’re certainly going to need it in trying to replace Pierre-Luc Dubois because as I said 30 seconds ago, he is a priority sign in Winnipeg and if he decides he’s not going to extend in Winnipeg long-term, then I find it hard to believe that the Winnipeg Jets would just simply slide him into Montreal. It won’t be that easy.”