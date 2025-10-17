NHL Rumors: Time to Cool the Sidney Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens Talk

Don’t Expect Sidney Crosby to Get Traded This Year, If Ever

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Craig Button on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play show and was asked about the potential of the Montreal Canadiens remaining in contention if they could get Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Steve Kouleas: “Let’s just go there for a moment. Okay, beyond the tribute, nobody does it better than the Montreal Canadiens. Nobody does it better, as far as an Insider is concerned with Sirius XM, Dave Pagnotta is back. Dave, let’s just go there for a moment. Okay, the Penguins aren’t very good, let’s say and Montreal is even better than we think. The realism of something may be happening in the future with 87 and his boyhood team. Come on, Dave. It’s a sexy topic.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, it is, and I’m sure it’s going to be brought up a few times throughout the season, Kooli. Look, I just, I’m still of the opinion that if something happens, it’s just not going to be this year. And there are a lot of different factors that come into play. How the Penguins do by saying they’re bad, but you’ve got the Geno (Evgeni) Malkin’s potential last ride.

He talked at the start of the season about him, Sid, and Kris Letang, Penguins forever. So we’ll see, kind of how that narrative unfolds. If they’re in the running and have a chance of Gavin McKenna at first overall, if they win the lottery. Could they replicate how Sid entered the league with Mario (Lemieux) by his side, and have Sid be the guy for Gavin with another year on the contract?

I’m not fully there yet, and I get it, everyone, there are a lot of people around Sid too that are saying, ‘Hey, just go get another one. Go somewhere else. Don’t you want to keep it going? Don’t you want to add to your ring collection?’

I think to a certain extent, he does, but at the same time, he’s just, he wants to, I think he’s genuine, fully genuine, fully genuine, in saying that he just wants to stay with the Penguins. So let’s see how that goes. Let’s see how the Olympics go. You know, maybe time can change things.

But for now, I still love the storyline. I love the topic. It’s sexy. It can definitely be appealing if the Habs are in it, to get him in there. But I just want to temper the expectations, at least pu,p the brakes a little bit for now.”

