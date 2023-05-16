NHL Rumors: Top 30 NHL trade candidates this offseason

Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek of the Athletic: NHL trade board heading into the offseason.

1. Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets

2. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets

3. William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks

5. Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers

6. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

7. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets

8. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets

9. Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators

10. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks

11. Jeff Petry – Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Ivan Provorov – Philadelphia Flyers

13. Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes

14. Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues

15. Kevin Labanc – San Jose Sharks

16. Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames

17. Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche

18. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks

19. Alex Goligoski – Minnesota Wild

20. Mikael Granlund – Pittsburgh Penguins

21. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings

22. Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild

23. Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning

24. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals

25. Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins

26. Dan Vladar – Calgary Flames

27. Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks

28. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils

29. Sean Walker – Los Angeles Kings

30. Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings

Blake Wheeler and his contract will be hard to move. The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils could look at Connor Hellebuyck.

The Maple Leafs top priority will be a contract extension for Auston Matthews. He can sign an extension on July 1st, the day his no-movement clause kicks in. If he won’t sign long-term, they can’t lose him for nothing after next season. They could do a four-five year deal. William Nylander is the easiest for the Maple Leafs to trade.

The Kings could be close to signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to an extension. Sean Walker and Sean Durzi could be on their out. The Kings will have some goaltending decisions to make.

Dennis Bernstein: Don’t believe that the report that the Kings are close to re-signing Gavrikov is accurate. The last time checked in on the situation, there have been no contract talks between the two sides. The Kings need to clear out some salary cap space.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson may prefer to end up in Pittsburgh, Vegas, or Los Angeles. Forwards Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg could be deadline rental moves given their contracts.

The Arizona Coyotes could look to move forward Nick Schmaltz, who has three years left at a $5.85 million, but salary of $7.5 million, $8.45 million, and $8.5 million.