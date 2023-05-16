NHL Rumors: Top 30 NHL trade candidates this offseason

Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek of the Athletic: NHL trade board heading into the offseason.
1. Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets
2. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets
3. William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks
5. Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers
6. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
7. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets
8. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets
9. Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators
10. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks
11. Jeff Petry – Pittsburgh Penguins
12. Ivan Provorov – Philadelphia Flyers
13. Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes
14. Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues
15. Kevin Labanc – San Jose Sharks
16. Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames
17. Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche
18. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks
19. Alex Goligoski – Minnesota Wild
20. Mikael Granlund – Pittsburgh Penguins
21. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings
22. Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild
23. Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning
24. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals
25. Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins
26. Dan Vladar – Calgary Flames
27. Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks
28. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils
29. Sean Walker – Los Angeles Kings
30. Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings
Blake Wheeler and his contract will be hard to move. The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils could look at Connor Hellebuyck.
The Maple Leafs top priority will be a contract extension for Auston Matthews. He can sign an extension on July 1st, the day his no-movement clause kicks in. If he won’t sign long-term, they can’t lose him for nothing after next season. They could do a four-five year deal. William Nylander is the easiest for the Maple Leafs to trade.
The Kings could be close to signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to an extension. Sean Walker and Sean Durzi could be on their out. The Kings will have some goaltending decisions to make.
- Dennis Bernstein: Don’t believe that the report that the Kings are close to re-signing Gavrikov is accurate. The last time checked in on the situation, there have been no contract talks between the two sides. The Kings need to clear out some salary cap space.
Ducks goaltender John Gibson may prefer to end up in Pittsburgh, Vegas, or Los Angeles. Forwards Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg could be deadline rental moves given their contracts.
The Arizona Coyotes could look to move forward Nick Schmaltz, who has three years left at a $5.85 million, but salary of $7.5 million, $8.45 million, and $8.5 million.