NHL Rumors: Toronto, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, And More

Does John Tavares Come Back To Toronto?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Yes, the biggest question in Toronto is not Mitch Marner. At least, it is not yet. However, John Tavares presents an interesting dilemma for the management. Tavares racked up 74 points and 38 goals. No pending UFA had more goals than the Maple Leafs’ center this season. Tavares may have gone ice cold in the final four games of the Florida series. However, he still has a good deal left in the tank.

It is safe to say, what do you bring the Ontario native back at? He will be 35 next season. With a UFA class so thin down the middle, Tavares has great timing. Someone, with the increased salary cap is going to offer a big number (maybe $7 million AAV). Again, the Maple Leafs are holding out hope that Tavares would be willing to take less. However, teams out there will line up to sign Tavares should he become available.

Tavares wants to come back and finish the job. Now, that helps Toronto in their hopes to save a little cap space. It will be intriguing to see what occurs when negotiations really do start. Does $5 million AAV get it done with a creative term? Now, that might get the engines roaring on both sides.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

More On John Tavares And Yes Mitch Marner Too

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: There is this stone-cold reality that both Mitch Marner and John Tavares could not be brought back. Some believe Toronto cannot go back to this well anymore. Nine years of Marner and seven years of Tavares have not netted a single appearance in the Eastern Conference Final.

Ownership wants to make changes, and both players wilted under the pressure of Florida. Then again, so did Carolina. That is the truth! Now, Tavares can still be a middle-six center as a Maple Leaf at a reasonable price. However, this may be as far as it goes. As for Marner, his days in Toronto appear numbered, barring some kind of miracle.

Does that mean Brad Treliving goes after a player like Sam Bennett? If he is available, Toronto has to make an offer. Looking at cheaper options like Brad Marchand or Patrick Kane at least have to be considered. It will be a fun summer but not in Toronto. Management has a month to figure this all out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.