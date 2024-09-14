NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner Waiting on Contract Extension

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Fox answered questions for a Toronto Maple Leafs mailbag. Mitch Marner was brought up as a question and topic for the mailbag. As Fox writes Marner is a great player for the Maple Leafs in the regular season. He was not traded because new head coach Craig Berube wants to see if he can work his magic on Marner.

A trade this off-season was off the table because of Marner’s no-movement clause. He loves playing in Toronto and was not willing to waive it to be traded.

He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and was eligible to sign an extension on July 1st. It does not seem like the Leafs GM or Marner are in any rush to make an extension happen.

Jason Moser of Buffalo Hockey Now: Moser writes training camp will be opening up next week and restricted free agent Peyton Krebs remains without a new deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

In June, the Sabres tendered a qualifying offer to Krebs to keep his signing rights. The young player is coming off his entry-level deal, and his qualifying offer is a tick above what he was making on his ELC. So, there is a dispute over what the player thinks he should be making, and the team says he should be making.

Not to mention where the player sees himself in the lineup, and the team sees him in the lineup. Thus, the Sabres have the upper hand, as Krebs has not established himself as a regular NHL player.

The best solution might be play on the new qualifying offer and prove he can play at the NHL level and if he can either get traded and move on from the organization or the Sabres see him as part of the corps moving forward.