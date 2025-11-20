NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and It’s a Seller’s Market

A few players the Toronto Maple Leafs could look to move

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs want to make a hockey trade, and not give away futures (picks or top prospects). The core and some key pieces aren’t going anywhere, and that group likely includes forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, Nicholas Roy, Scott Laughton, and Steven Lorentz, defensemen Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and goaltenders Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly has a no-movement clause, but would he consider waiving it? What about a Rielly for Erik Karlsson, or Rielly for Dougie Hamilton?

Forward Max Domi has a 13-team no-trade clause, and could be a trade option. Same with defenseman Brandon Carlo, who has an eight-team no-trade.

GM Brad Treliving Owns Maple Leafs Struggles, Challenges Players To Be Better

Other forwards who could be made available include Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Bobby McMann and Dakota Joshua. Robertson has been playing well of late, so you could be selling high. The others are bottom six forwards that don’t have a lot of value.

It’s a seller’s market

Marco D’Amico of RG Media: There are teams that are dealing with injuries and are looking at the trade market, but it’s a seller’s market waiting for a mistake.

“Teams are waiting for someone to make a mistake and overpay for their players,” said the NHL source. “There are so few identifiable sellers at the moment.”

The cost to acquire a top-nine center would be very expensive and difficult, according to a source.

“Trading for a top-9 centre right now is going to be very costly, with so few realistically available,” continued the source. “The NHL’s parity in the standings makes it very difficult to add a player via trade without sacrificing from the current NHL roster.”

The Calgary Flames are one team that could have some options – Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, and Blake Coleman – but they don’t need to move them now unless they blown away with an offer, added the source.

NHL Rumors: Lots of Chatter But No Movement

The Toronto Maple leafs are looking for a top-four defenseman that has some offense. The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a second-line center. Teams are calling the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators to see if they want to do anything. The Blues would like to make a ‘hockey trade’ and improve their blue line.

A source said if Michael Misa plays his 10th game, they’ll need to move a contract, as they’re already at 50 contracts.

