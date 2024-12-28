NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Will Matthew Knies go bridge or long-term?

TSN: Darren Dreger on Toronto Maples and pending RFA Matthew Knies and if it’s likely a bridge or long-term deal.

“Knies is again, different. He’s different, and we see the hard line that teams take with the restricted free agents. Matthew Knies is going to get paid. It feels likely, based on comparisons around the league, his next contract is going to be a bridge, and when Toronto has to pay him beyond that bridge, they’re going to have to figure out a way to pay him.

Because the way he is trajectory and the way that he’s developed to this point, I think we can all see that Matthew Knies is, if he’s not, he’ll be close to a star if he’s not already a star now in the NHL.”

Brock Boeser could cost the Canucks at least $7.75 million

Jonny Lazarus: Irfan Gaffar on what he thinks the Vancouver Canucks will do with pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

Lazarus: “Well, I gotta ask about Boeser too. We talked about Pettersson and Miller being traded, and sorry if we’re keeping you along here, but is Boeser going to be wearing a Canucks uniform after the deadline this year? Like, what’s going on

with him?”

Gaffar: “Do I think that they’re going to trade him? No. I think that they want to get something worked out there. I think they really like the relationship, and like the combination that they have with him and J.T. Miller, and then they have Elias Patterson and Jake DeBrusk. Like, that’s kind of the way that they have it penciled in.

But it’s going to cost you. Like, what are you comfortable with if you’re the Vancouver Canucks? You weren’t comfortable paying Elias Lindholm, you know what he wanted? Obviously, he was a little bit older than Brock Boeser is. But if the Canucks are going to want to keep Boeser you, it’s gonna have to at least be $7.75 (million).”

Lazarus: “It’s a gamble though, because if you lose him for nothing.”

Gaffar: “That’s why I think they kind of get something done like that, that’s why I think they’re gonna get something done.”

