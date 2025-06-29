NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner, and Tampering

@NylanderThews: Recapping Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner situation.

“This has been going on for at least a year, going back to last summer when the Leafs asked for Theodore, and the trade deadline when the Leafs wanted Rantanen (and Marner to Vegas).

Vegas approached the Leafs at the Draft Combine and told the Leafs if they make Marner’s right available, they’re interested.

Those conversations began this week.

Vegas wants to do this to eliminate Marner from talking to other teams and they need to clear cap to fit Marner in.

Friedman has definitely heard Nic Roy’s name, but isn’t as certain with Nic Hague. Isn’t saying anyone’s wrong, but hasn’t confirmed Hague’s in this deal.

There’s talk that if Marner goes to Vegas, the Leafs will go after Vegas for tampering unless Vegas makes the sign-and-trade with them.

Vegas makes the sign-and-trade with them. Friedman believes if Marner goes to Vegas, it’s going to be 4x$12M.”

@berezin_goal: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the tampering talk.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So there is another reason that I think people are wondering about this, and people aren’t going to be happy with this, certain people. But I’m going to say it anyway.

I’m not passing any judgment here on guilty or not guilty of tampering. I have no idea. I’m just a guy holding a microphone in the bowels of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles but, but there’s been some talk that if Marner goes to Vegas, the Maple Leafs will go after Vegas for tampering.

Again, I have no proof that Vegas is guilty of anything, but it’s a time around the league where teams are extremely sensitive about it, and as a couple of GMs told me on Saturday, they think the NHL is itching to try and make an example out of someone.

Once again, I’m going to stress, I don’t have any proof that Vegas is guilty of anything, but if they make a deal with Toronto and send a good player or to Toronto, I’m betting any chance the Maple Leafs file for tampering goes away.

So all those reasons, getting to monitor faster, clearing cap space, Toronto gets good players, and eliminating any possibility of any tampering investigation, which is being whispered everywhere around the league, all that goes away if this deal gets done. We’ll see. No promises, no assurances. That’s why, that’s what I think is going on.

