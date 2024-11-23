NHL Rumors: Trade Chatter Picking Up But Are Deals on the Horizon

Teams in the NHL Continue To Do Their Due Diligence

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Frankie Corrado and was asked about the current trade chatter and if trades will be made in the next few weeks or wait until the new year.

Steve Kouleas: We’re back. We have a lot of games, so we can’t hear that music, even though we like to hear the music, because it’s such great music. We’ve got Dave Pagnotta with us. So Dave, people love to talk about trades. Is there anything on the front burner with all these middling teams? Like, is Boston on the phone Detroit and the coach? Like, what’s going on? What’s front and center first? Welcome.

Dave Pagnotta: Thanks. Kool. I mean, yeah, definitely a lot of, a lot of calls are being made now whether that’s going to lead to anything significant. Well, obviously, we got to wait and see. But Boston made, they made the coaching change, but it doesn’t mean that Don Sweeney is just going to stop making calls around the league to see what’s available. He’s scouring the league. He’s looking to see what’s out there.

Some teams are looking at Seattle as a club with a couple options for mid six forwards and third line potential energy guys that they could potentially add later on in the season. If the Kraken drop out of drop out of the playoff race, they’re right in the thick of things right now.

But if things drop, guy like Brandon Tanev and Yanni Gourde are going to generate more interest they already have now. As again, teams are doing the due diligence and starting to put their list together to see who they want to pursue afterwards. So there are teams. You have the others, usual suspects, Pittsburgh still very active. Nashville continues to look around. Columbus has to make a decision on what they want to do with a couple of their guys. So there’s activity. It just doesn’t sound like anything is, hot and heavy right now.

Of course, that can change at any second, but that seems to be kind of where the mindset is going into today and going into this afternoon and this evening, with respect to some of the trade chatter.”