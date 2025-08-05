NHL Rumors: Trade Possibilities for Robertson, and Tkachuk’s Injury Could be Saving Rodrigues

Would the Penguins and Blue Jackets be interested in Maple Leafs Nick Robertson?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Mid Summer Check In episode on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson. What about the trade possibilities with the Pittsburgh Penguins or Columbus Blue Jackets?

You know, also with Pittsburgh, you know Nick, Nick Robertson. I had a couple people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson in Pittsburgh, just because, obviously, Kyle Dubas knows him.

They got the arbitration settled on Saturday at $1.825 million. You know, the Maple Leafs have to clear some bodies there. They’ve got a lot of them.

I had one Columbus fan asked me if (Yegor) Chinakhov for Robertson made sense. I don’t know. I think Toronto would have to do more to get that done.

I mean, I think, I definitely think that the Maple Leafs have work to do here, and I don’t know what their timeline is, but nobody expects them not to do things before puck drops, that’s for sure.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Mid Summer Check In episode on Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk’s injuries and Evan Rodrigues trade speculation.

Bukauskas: “Okay, well, how about what’s going on with Matthew Tkachuk, Elliotte? He’s had pretty damn good summer to this point. Got married, great day with the Stanley Cup for a second straight summer. But the health front, I mean, you revealed what he had been playing through and what kept them out in between the Four Nations and the start of the playoffs, what does the path look like for him in terms of being able to suit up next season?

Friedman: “Yeah, you know, I think that a number of fans have wondered if Florida would have to trade someone like Evan Rodrigues off their roster to make things work. I don’t believe that’s going to be happening.

First of all, they consider Rodrigues a really important player. But secondly, I think we’re going to find out at some point here that Tkachuck will miss the start of the season.

I think he’ll be back in time for the Olympics. Obviously, that’s a huge deal for him, and it was always going to be set up that way. But I think he’s going to miss start of the year and a chunk of time after that. I don’t know what the timeline is going to be, but it’s, it’s going to be something like that.

