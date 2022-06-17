NHL Rumors: Valeri Nichushkin, Ville Husso, Edmonton Oilers, and Adrian Kempe

Nichushkin’s patience to pay off

Andy Strickland: The Colorado Avalanche and Valeri Nichushkin had contract talks during the season but the sides were close. Nichushkin’s play and patience will earn him a nice payday this offseason.

Will the Oilers be interested in Ville Husso again?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso and the Edmonton Oilers: “Remember how much we were talking in January/Feb. about Husso and the Oilers? I just wonder if that one kicks up again in the offseason. I think the Oilers are preparing for the possibility of a future without Mike Smith, whether it’s retirement or it’s LTIR”

Jeff Marek added that the St. Louis Blues have goaltender Joel Hofer waiting and how good he is. It might make it easier for the Blues to tell Husso walk in free agency.

What could a long-term deal for Adrian Kempe look like?

Lisa Dillman and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe is a pending RFA and will be looking for a nice deal coming out of his three-year bridge deal at $2 million per. Kempe is arbitration-eligible.

A source has said that there have been some preliminary talks but nothing substantial.

Evolving Hockey’s model has a five-year deal as the most likely outcome for his next contract.

Four years, $5.7 million (15 percent)

Five years, $6 million (34 percent)

Six years, $6.5 million (18 percent)

Eight years $7.3 million (14 percent)

Pavel Buchnevich‘s five-year, $5.8 million per contract with the St. Louis Blues could be a good comparable. Jason Zucker at five years at $5.5 million is another.

Longer-term comparables could include Josh Anderson (seven years at $5.5 million), Tom Wilson (six years at $5.2 million), Tyler Johnson (seven years at $5 million), and Alex Killorn (seven years at $4.45 million).

The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn has him at seven years and $5.1 million per.

