NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Will the Canucks use their second buyout window?

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks and Jake Virtanen: “Are the Canucks going to use a buyout? I think they know where Virtanen is going to be. It’s not going to arbitration, both sides know what the deal is going to be. A second buyout window opens when that deal is done.

Sportsnet 650: Friedman continued: “Canucks will do things if they make sense. The Schmidt deal made a lot of sense. They took on money there…. If they were unwilling to do bigger things, Nate Schmidt would not be a Vancouver canucks.”

Weegar’s camp disappointed with the Panthers

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: MacKenzie Weegar‘s agent Matt Ebbs said that he’s disappointed with the way contract talks have gone so far. The 26-year is a restricted agent with an arbitration hearing scheduled for November 8th.

“We’re disappointed with how things have gone, to this point,” Ebbs told TFP on Monday. “It’s been disappointing that they haven’t really been able to get anything accomplished.”

Weegar made $1.6 million last season and is looking for a nice raise. Matt Grzelcyk‘s four-year, $3,687,500 could be a good comparable for Weegar.

His name has been in the trade rumor mill. After losing Evgenii Dadonov and possibly Mike Hoffman, they could be trying to use Weegar to recoup some offense.

Sources are saying the Winnipeg Jets have shown some interest and Jack Roslovic‘s name has come up. Among the teams that have shown some interest over the past few weeks include Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks

No talks between the Canadiens and Danault’s camp

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: There haven’t been any contract extension talks planned between the Montreal Canadiens and Craig Oster, the agent for forward Phillip Danault. There doesn’t appear to be any urgency to get a deal done.

Danault has a year left on his deal at a $3.083 million cap hit and will be looking for a raise. Sources are saying he’d like to stay in Montreal but wants a ‘fair’ deal.

If a ‘fair’ deal is well above $5 million it may not fit in well for the Canadiens.