NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Bill Guerin, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Tarasenko staying for now?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarsenko: “You think the #STLBlues are searching for Tarasenko trade options right now? I don’t see it at all.”

Guerin to replace Bowman as GM for the Olympics?

TSN: Now that Stan Bowman has stepped down as the GM for the US Olympic hockey team, Chris Johnston on who could replace him.

“There is some belief within the industry that Bill Guerin, who has been his assistant general manager in the Olympic process, will step into the big chair. But no confirmation from USA Hockey on that, it would make sense of course, Guerin has been a part of this right from the beginning.”

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers: Some potential candidates to replace Stan Bowman as the Chicago Blackhawks general manager:

Patrick Burke, Meghan Chayka, Kyle Davidson, Mark Eaton, Michael Futo, Mike Gillis, Jeff Gorton, Ryan Hardy, Meghan Hunter, Norm Maciver, Eddie Olczyk, Ryan Stewart, Eric Tulsky and Kevin Weekes.

Frank Seravalli: Six potential candidates how could take over as the general manager of the Blackhawks:

Kyle Davidson, Jeff Gorton, Scott Mellanby, Bob Murray, Jim Rutherford and Kevin Weekes.