NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Brock Nelson, Brayden Schenn, and Ryan Donato

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines talking about some players who have come up in trade speculation this week.

On Vladimir Tarasenko

Ron Maclean: “So you’ve got a list of names here. I don’t know if it’s wishful thinking or if they’re actually waiting to be traded, but let’s start with Tarasenko.

Yeah. So this one is a little bit of a surprise. You know, Vladimir Tarasenko was, first year of two in Detroit, and he’s got a no-trade clause this year, but I’ve heard there’s been some noise around him.

The Red Wings have gotten much better. They’re in the race. A lot of their players have started to play better, but it’s kind of struggled to be a fit. He scored today. They got Vasilevsky. They outshot the Lightning, but he beat them.

And I’ve just heard Ron that in his particular case, there’s been some conversation around him, and we’ll see how it all develops.

On Brock Nelson

Some other names to keep an eye on. Brock Nelson is the one that a lot of people are really watching to see what happens to him. I think the Islanders are about to begin a real attempt to try to sign them, and we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of weeks.

On Brayden Schenn

Also, Brayden Schenn, his name got out this week. I’ve heard the Blues have set a very, very high price on him. The Blues have given an indication that they’re willing to talk about a whole lot of their players, but I’ve heard the price is very, very high on their captain, Brayden Schenn.

On Ryan Donato

The other one I wanted to mention, Ryan Donato. Scored his 19th goal this season tonight. He’s had an excellent year. He’s a $2 million player. A UFA at the end of the year. I think a few of the Canadian teams are looking around on him. I think Edmonton is one of them. And he is doing nothing to hurt his value. And I think because of the price and the fact he’s a UFA, he’s going to be a pretty attractive piece. And like I said I think a few of the Canadian teams are around him.

