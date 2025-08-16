NHL Rumors: Waiver Targets for the Edmonton Oilers, and UFA Matt Grzelcyk

Potential waiver targets for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers made a couple of waiver claims last season with forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman Alec Regula. GM Stan Bowman could use the waiver wire or a late August-September trade to deepen their roster. Some potential targets for the Oilers.

Mike DiPietro – Boston Bruins – 26-year-old Goaltender – Has only played three NHL games and nothing since 2021-22. He’d likely get claimed by someone who is ahead of the Oilers. Would be a trade candidate.

Colton Ellis – St. Louis Blues – 24-year-old Goaltender – Two solid seasons on the AHL with save percentages of .922. and .924. No NHL games and it’s not clear if he’s an upgrade over Calvin Pickard.

William Villeneuve – Toronto Maple Leafs – 23-year-old Right-Handed Defenseman – Three solid AHL seasons. He signed a one-year deal but an NHL roster spot may be blocked.

Samuel Fagemo – Winnipeg Jets – 25-year-old Left Winger – Shoots right but plays the left side. 29 goals last year and 43 the year before in the AHL.

Matej Blumel – Boston Bruins – 25-year-old Right Winger – Shoots left but plays the right side. Would average 37 goals in an 82 game AHL season over the past three years.

Who should be looking at UFA defenseman Matt Grzelcyk?

Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News: Matt Grzelcyk is arguably the top UFA defenseman still out there. He put up a career high 39 assists and 40 points last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A look at three teams who should be considering signing Grzelcyk.

Colorado Avalanche – They could another third pairing option to pair with either Brent Burns, Sam Malinski or Josh Manson, or possibly as a seventh defenseman. They only have about $2 million in cap space. Would he take a cut from the $2.75 million he made last year?

Chicago Blackhawks – They could use a veteran to go along with their young group of defenseman. He could be a second pairing defenseman and get some power play time. The Blackhawks have over $18 million in cap space.

Calgary Flames – Would make some sense if traded Rasmus Andersson and moved right-handed MacKenzie Weegar to the right side. Could be an upgrade on the third pairing over Jake Bean, or possibly on the second pairing. Have $15 million in cap space with an just Connor Zary to sign.