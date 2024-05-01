NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

T.J. Oshie would like to play again next year but …

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie on his future: “It would be hard for me to ever say for sure that I’m stepping away from the game… I’d love to play next year but I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back (will be okay).”

Stephen Whyno: Oshie continued: “If I’m in a state where I can’t play, I’m usually literally on the floor peeing in water bottles. It sucks when that happens and I can’t pick up kids or do any of that until I go see Dr. Johnson out Minnesota and he gets me all aligned, then I seem to feel a lot better.”

Stephen Whyno: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on Oshie: “I told him we’ll support him in whatever he wants. Seek solutions. If he determines at some point that he feels good, he wants to come back to play, let’s go that way. If he doesn’t, we’ll work it out that way, too.”

Stephen Whyno: Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the speculation about him: “Don’t pay attention till it happens. There’s always going to be rumors floating around, so you just kind of wait to see if anything happens, I guess. You can’t really get caught up in worrying about things that are speculative.”

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Pittsburgh Penguins’ bottom-six was a big issue for them this season, and must be fixed this offseason.

Forward Reilly Smith didn’t really fit in and is one player that they will try to move. Wonder about goaltender Tristan Jarry but he’ll likely be back. Forward Rickard Rakell‘s contract would make him tough to move, but if they could find a taker, they’d likely move him.

Head coach Mike Sullivan will likely be their head coach next season but is not sure about some of his assistant coaches.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: It’s hard to see Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas being able to find a taker for Rickard Rakell and his four years remaining at a $5 million salary cap hit.

37-year-old defenseman Kris Letang is getting a second opinion on a mystery injury. Letang struggled in the second half of the season after having a good start. He’s got four years left at $6.1 million.

The Penguins have some bad contracts, some by Dubas’ work and some from the previous management. Dubas wants to get younger and faster.

If the Penguins were able to move Smith and Jarry, that’s $10 million in contracts and it would go a long way.