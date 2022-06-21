NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and the Boston Bruins

The Capitals could have a goaltender on the trade block

The Fourth Period: Samatha Pell indicated on SiriusXM The Hot Stove that changes could be coming in net for the Washington Capitals next season. One of their pending RFA goaltenders Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek could be moved this offseason.

“I could definitely see one of them being on the trading block,” Pell said. “Samsonov obviously has a pretty high trade value. Vitek Vanecek has been pretty steady for them the last two years. But (Capitals GM) Brian MacLellan made it pretty clear at the end of the season that their No.1 priority this off-season was to go out and get a veteran goalie.

“It just seems unlikely that you’ll see that duo again next season.”

The free agent market could have Jack Campbell (Toronto), Darcy Kuemper (Colorado), Ville Husso (St. Louis) and Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota).

The trade market could have John Gibson (Anaheim) and Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida) available.

Pell notes that the possibility of bringing Braden Holtby be is likely low.

Panthers trying to move Bobrovsky

Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now: It’s believed that the Florida Panthers are heavily shopping goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Panthers currently have just over $3 million in salary cap space for next season. Bobrovsky carries a $10 million cap hit.

If the Panthers were to move Bobrovsky, they would likely have to retain close to 50 percent of his salary.

Forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar will need contract extensions in the near future.

Don’t count on a Foligno buyout

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: There had been some speculation that the Boston Bruins could be considering buying out the final year of Nick Foligno‘s contract but it sounds like they aren’t considering any buyouts this offseason.

Back issues limited him to 64 games. He only scored twice while adding 11 assists.

A buyout would save them almost $2 million in salary cap this season while adding $933,000 in the second year.

GM Don Sweeney on June 7th on if he anticipates buying anyone out.

“Not today, I don’t. Not while I sit here today. It could change, but no .”

Foligno didn’t always like his role under coach Bruce Cassidy and maybe he’ll find more success under a new coach.

For Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa is -110 on the moneyline

and Colorado is -110 on the moneyline with Betway