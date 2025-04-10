NHL Rumors: What Could the New York Rangers be Looking at This Offseason?

The New York Rangers did not have a good season, but where could things go this offseason?

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Peter Laviolette, when asked if he has a message for the team at this stage of the season: “I don’t have a message right now. I don’t go into the locker room after the game.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman when asked about the future of the New York Rangers after their disappointing season. They’re going to have some cap room, but big moves are going to be out there to be made.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “We’ve talked a lot about how the year has gone in Vancouver, but what happened in New York was not, was not dissimilar.

I mean, it was an absolute disaster, and to a point where we were all looking, like this was a team that was supposed to be near the top of the of the conference. And now they, you know at one point, they were near the bottom, and they were, I think it was four wins out of 16 games, or something like that, and no regulation, overtime losses. They weren’t gaining points. It was an absolute disaster.

The fact that they’ve gotten to this point is, is great, but do you feel like with the Rangers and a lot of cap space that they’re going to be a team that is going to make, or try and make big, big improvements, because this is not a year that is acceptable for this organization.”

Friedman: “Yes, I do. I mean, look, their owner is not wired for this.”

Marchese: “No kidding.”

Friedman: “He expects, he expects much better. So I think it comes down from the top.

You know, I was watching last Saturday, their game where they lost and (Mark) Messier was working talked about there being no spirit. You know, it’s kind of true.

You know, I think that if you, if you really take a look at it this year, that team has been, you know, in the summer they wanted to make a change. (Jacob) Trouba, as this is right, said no. And the, ever since they brought the nuclear option on Trouba and (Chris) Krieder, there have been moments where the team has been better, but generally they’ve been dispirited since then. They’ve been kind of lifeless since then.

And they’re going to have to have some hard conversations about, you know, how every player feels, or how the organization feels. Who wants to be there? Who doesn’t? Who the organization wants to be there? Who doesn’t?

And, you know, the one thing is, though, like, you kind of watch some of these pieces coming off the board, right? Rantanen has signed. You know, other players have signed. You know, there’s still (Mitch) Marner. There’s still (Brock) Nelson. There’s still (Sam) Bennett. Although, I find it hard to believe that’s not going to get done in Florida somehow.

You know, I think you, you look at this situation, and I’m starting to see, like some future talk, we want to do big moves. Want to do big moves. It’s interesting that, when you really see it and map it out, what are the big moves left?what are the big moves left? And is it an offer sheet? Is it, obviously, it could be a big trade. But you’re starting to wonder like what are the earth-shattering pieces, Matty, that are still out there.”

