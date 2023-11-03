NHL Rumors: What Shane Pinto did, and the NHL made an example of him

Spittin’ Chiclets: Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney talking about what Shane Pinto did to get the 41-game suspension.

Bissonnette: “Basically what the allegation is, he was out of state or out of province of where you’re legally allowed to gamble and he had a friend log into his account to place the bet.

It’s been confirmed that it was not hockey-related. So that’s where to me it’s like, why the F*** does it matter but given when you sign up and you click all the ‘Yes, I accept.’ Proxy gambling is the illegal aspect in which, when he did that, his friend logged in, automatically it sends an alert to the gambling company and then people are made aware.

Whitney: “People are like, what the hell? If you didn’t bet on hockey, what’s the big deal? I mean, let’s not let’s not lie, like the picture a lot of articles used of him when the news broke (BET99) on his helmet. Yeah, it’s just all time I like ironic.

Bissonnette: “What’s it? Yeah, hit the Pinto. parlay, baby, let’s go.”

Whitney: “The NHL is so paranoid about their involvement with gambling and their involvement in terms of having to have these games be so clearly reffed by the letter of the law, even though we’ve have issues with refs.

But all of those things like added up, they can’t have any sort of people wondering or panicking that there’s like guys betting on games.

Why was the punishment for the Ottawa Senators so steep?

They want to nip this thing in the bud, dude. They want to make an example out of him to basically scare every other player around the league? Which mind you, there’s got to be some players shaking in their boots when these, when this news broke.”